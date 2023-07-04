Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) by analysts is $52.80, which is -$3.14 below the current market price. The public float for KLIC is 55.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.51% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KLIC was 460.38K shares.

The stock price of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has plunged by -1.36 when compared to previous closing price of 59.45, but the company has seen a 4.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KLIC’s Market Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has experienced a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.41% rise in the past month, and a 11.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for KLIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.99% for KLIC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $59 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

KLIC Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.19. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw 32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Chong Chan Pin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, Chong Chan Pin now owns 51,151 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Wong Nelson MunPun, the Senior Vice President of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Wong Nelson MunPun is holding 180,076 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.44 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stands at +28.83. The total capital return value is set at 39.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.70. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.37. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.