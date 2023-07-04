Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.

The public float for KTOS is 123.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KTOS on July 04, 2023 was 760.59K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32relation to previous closing price of 14.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS’s stock has risen by 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.04% and a quarterly rise of 4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for KTOS’s stock, with a 20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Lund Deanna H, who sale 105,116 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, Lund Deanna H now owns 175,457 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $1,576,999 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, the VP & Corporate Controller of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 1,203 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Cervantes de Burgreen Maria is holding 32,006 shares at $18,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.