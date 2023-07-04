ITT Inc. (ITT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ITT Inc. (ITT) by analysts is $101.00, which is $5.67 above the current market price. The public float for ITT is 82.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ITT was 410.86K shares.

ITT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 93.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ITT’s Market Performance

ITT’s stock has risen by 5.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.14% and a quarterly rise of 7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for ITT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.73% for ITT’s stock, with a 12.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $74 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

ITT Trading at 10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.19. In addition, ITT Inc. saw 14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from Flynn Ryan F., who sale 2,197 shares at the price of $87.22 back on Mar 10. After this action, Flynn Ryan F. now owns 16,547 shares of ITT Inc., valued at $191,618 using the latest closing price.

Caprais Emmanuel, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of ITT Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $73.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Caprais Emmanuel is holding 13,818 shares at $203,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.74 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc. stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc. (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.27. Total debt to assets is 14.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, ITT Inc. (ITT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.