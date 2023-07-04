Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, IONS stock has gone up by 5.06%, with a monthly decline of -4.33% and a quarterly surge of 14.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for IONS’s stock, with a 3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IONS is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IONS is $49.41, which is $7.5 above the current price. The public float for IONS is 141.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on July 04, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 41.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.06. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from O’NEIL PATRICK R., who sale 1,527 shares at the price of $41.70 back on May 24. After this action, O’NEIL PATRICK R. now owns 40,355 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $63,676 using the latest closing price.

Monia Brett P, the Chief Executive Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,931 shares at $40.14 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Monia Brett P is holding 140,374 shares at $197,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -57.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.