Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 63.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ITCI is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITCI is $75.46, which is $14.41 above than the current price. The public float for ITCI is 92.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume of ITCI on July 04, 2023 was 783.45K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI’s stock has seen a -0.03% decrease for the week, with a 5.14% rise in the past month and a 15.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.40% for ITCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

ITCI Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.20. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Hineline Lawrence J., who sale 81,854 shares at the price of $63.97 back on Jun 14. After this action, Hineline Lawrence J. now owns 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $5,236,329 using the latest closing price.

VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L, the Director of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $63.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L is holding 9,345 shares at $630,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.