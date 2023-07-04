Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 83.07. However, the company has seen a 5.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that The Best Online Brokers for 2022: Tools to Cope With a Complex Investing World

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is above average at 18.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is $109.67, which is $26.01 above the current market price. The public float for IBKR is 99.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBKR on July 04, 2023 was 858.71K shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR stock saw an increase of 5.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.61% and a quarterly increase of 1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for IBKR’s stock, with a 7.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

IBKR Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.40. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Uhde Philip, who sale 108,844 shares at the price of $81.77 back on Apr 20. After this action, Uhde Philip now owns 2,270 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $8,900,423 using the latest closing price.

Peterffy Thomas, the Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $77.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Peterffy Thomas is holding 1,630,605 shares at $1,555,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.