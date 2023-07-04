Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (IART) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IART stock has gone up by 1.61%, with a monthly gain of 6.72% and a quarterly plunge of -28.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.97% for IART stock, with a simple moving average of -20.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is above average at 19.85x. The 36-month beta value for IART is also noteworthy at 1.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IART is 72.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of IART on July 04, 2023 was 706.16K shares.

IART) stock’s latest price update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 41.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Campbell Soup Names New CFO as It Looks to Continue Strong Growth

IART Trading at -10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.71. In addition, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from De Witte Jan, who purchase 7,792 shares at the price of $38.50 back on Jun 01. After this action, De Witte Jan now owns 12,798 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, valued at $299,986 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Eric, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, purchase 2,640 shares at $37.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Schwartz Eric is holding 48,597 shares at $100,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.