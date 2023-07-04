Intapp Inc. (INTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.48 in comparison to its previous close of 41.91, however, the company has experienced a 1.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTA is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intapp Inc. (INTA) is $47.25, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for INTA is 55.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On July 04, 2023, INTA’s average trading volume was 509.14K shares.

INTA’s Market Performance

INTA stock saw an increase of 1.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.85% and a quarterly increase of -7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for Intapp Inc. (INTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for INTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on January 18th of the previous year 2022.

INTA Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.94. In addition, Intapp Inc. saw 65.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Jampol Thad, who sale 3,231 shares at the price of $49.04 back on Jun 22. After this action, Jampol Thad now owns 648,393 shares of Intapp Inc., valued at $158,439 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Donald F., the Chief Operating Officer of Intapp Inc., sale 2,963 shares at $49.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Coleman Donald F. is holding 555,410 shares at $145,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.84 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc. stands at -36.64. The total capital return value is set at -37.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.48. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intapp Inc. (INTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.