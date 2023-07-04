Impinj Inc. (PI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI)’s stock price has soared by 0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 89.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Impinj Inc. (PI) is $120.88, which is $30.77 above the current market price. The public float for PI is 24.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PI on July 04, 2023 was 685.28K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI’s stock has seen a 4.79% increase for the week, with a -13.21% drop in the past month and a -33.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for Impinj Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.07% for PI’s stock, with a -19.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $45 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

PI Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.32. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 1,035 shares at the price of $85.78 back on Jun 26. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 295,104 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $88,781 using the latest closing price.

MECKLAI HUSSEIN, the Chief Operating Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 624 shares at $85.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that MECKLAI HUSSEIN is holding 34,598 shares at $53,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -220.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Impinj Inc. (PI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.