Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (HZNP) Stock: A 2.36% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a 3.08% gain in the past month, and a -5.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.88% for HZNP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for HZNP’s stock, with a 6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Right Now?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is $116.50, which is $13.01 above the current market price. The public float for HZNP is 223.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HZNP on July 04, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

HZNP) stock’s latest price update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 102.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $74 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

HZNP Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.27. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Pasternak Andy, who sale 27,129 shares at the price of $113.03 back on Jan 17. After this action, Pasternak Andy now owns 56,338 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $3,066,323 using the latest closing price.

Cox Aaron, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 36,148 shares at $113.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Cox Aaron is holding 277 shares at $4,090,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+74.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stands at +14.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.61. Total debt to assets is 29.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.