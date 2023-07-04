Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has increased by 1.39 when compared to last closing price of 45.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Right Now?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HGV is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HGV is $63.20, which is $17.13 above the current price. The public float for HGV is 101.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HGV on July 04, 2023 was 794.79K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

HGV stock saw an increase of 5.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.54% and a quarterly increase of 3.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for HGV’s stock, with a 7.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

HGV Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.82. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Wang Mark D, who sale 49,850 shares at the price of $47.69 back on Mar 03. After this action, Wang Mark D now owns 545,114 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $2,377,346 using the latest closing price.

Brizi Jorge Pablo, the of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brizi Jorge Pablo is holding 30,453 shares at $954,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +9.18. The total capital return value is set at 11.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), the company’s capital structure generated 178.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.14. Total debt to assets is 48.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.