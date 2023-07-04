High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for High Tide Inc. (HITI) is $6.00, The public float for HITI is 64.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HITI on July 04, 2023 was 140.53K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HITI) stock’s latest price update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HITI’s Market Performance

High Tide Inc. (HITI) has seen a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.03% decline in the past month and a -8.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for HITI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for HITI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.76% for the last 200 days.

HITI Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2543. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw -18.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.81. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.