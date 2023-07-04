Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) has increased by 5.48 when compared to last closing price of 8.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Right Now?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is $9.00, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for HNRG is 24.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNRG on July 04, 2023 was 264.54K shares.

HNRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has seen a 9.98% increase in the past week, with a 11.40% rise in the past month, and a -1.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for HNRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.68% for HNRG’s stock, with a 9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HNRG Trading at 7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRG rose by +13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Hallador Energy Company saw -9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNRG starting from HARDIE DAVID C, who sale 14,810 shares at the price of $9.05 back on Apr 13. After this action, HARDIE DAVID C now owns 1,978,726 shares of Hallador Energy Company, valued at $134,002 using the latest closing price.

HARDIE DAVID C, the Director of Hallador Energy Company, sale 16,356 shares at $9.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that HARDIE DAVID C is holding 1,993,536 shares at $156,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+11.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hallador Energy Company stands at +5.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57.

Based on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.