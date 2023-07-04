Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GH is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GH is $54.00, which is $18.71 above than the current price. The public float for GH is 97.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. The average trading volume of GH on July 04, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) has plunged by -1.42 when compared to previous closing price of 35.80, but the company has seen a -1.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GH’s Market Performance

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has seen a -1.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.42% gain in the past month and a 50.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for GH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for GH’s stock, with a -1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at 18.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.61. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 29.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Joyce Meghan V., who sale 2,766 shares at the price of $37.55 back on Jun 15. After this action, Joyce Meghan V. now owns 4,224 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $103,863 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc., purchase 2,981 shares at $32.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 5,193 shares at $97,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -530.40, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.