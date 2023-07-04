Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.25 in comparison to its previous close of 3.11, however, the company has experienced a 3.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SUPV is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUPV is $2.86, which is -$1.47 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 46.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPV on July 04, 2023 was 456.62K shares.

SUPV’s Market Performance

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has seen a 3.92% increase in the past week, with a 43.46% rise in the past month, and a 44.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.15% for SUPV’s stock, with a 43.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 31.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +39.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. saw 50.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.