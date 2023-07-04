Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Stock Faces 3.29% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has gone up by 5.65% for the week, with a 14.20% rise in the past month and a 60.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for GRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.21% for GRBK’s stock, with a 71.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is above average at 9.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.

The public float for GRBK is 42.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRBK on July 04, 2023 was 435.92K shares.

GRBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) has plunged by -1.20 when compared to previous closing price of 56.80, but the company has seen a 5.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $62 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

GRBK Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.14. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 131.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from BLAKE ELIZABETH, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $50.60 back on May 12. After this action, BLAKE ELIZABETH now owns 169,693 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $1,265,010 using the latest closing price.

Brandler Harry, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $50.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Brandler Harry is holding 49,176 shares at $1,251,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.