Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT)’s stock price has soared by 1.51 in relation to previous closing price of 5.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GPMT is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPMT is $7.00, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for GPMT is 51.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for GPMT on July 04, 2023 was 658.91K shares.

GPMT’s Market Performance

The stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has seen a 1.51% increase in the past week, with a 11.85% rise in the past month, and a 8.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for GPMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for GPMT’s stock, with a -7.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

GPMT Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -19.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 246.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 70.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.