Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Graco Inc. (GGG) by analysts is $84.33, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 166.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of GGG was 940.60K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GGG) stock’s latest price update

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)’s stock price has dropped by -3.52 in relation to previous closing price of 86.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGG’s Market Performance

Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.93% gain in the past month and a 14.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for GGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for GGG’s stock, with a 17.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GGG Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.04. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from O’Shea Peter J, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $84.47 back on Jun 14. After this action, O’Shea Peter J now owns 27,954 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $1,435,968 using the latest closing price.

White Timothy R, the Pres., Worldwide Process Div of Graco Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $84.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that White Timothy R is holding 50,782 shares at $228,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.