Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has seen a 2.04% increase in the past week, with a 3.06% gain in the past month, and a -0.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.08% for GBDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for GBDC’s stock, with a 1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GBDC is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GBDC is $14.25, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for GBDC is 161.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume for GBDC on July 04, 2023 was 678.76K shares.

The stock of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has decreased by -0.07 when compared to last closing price of 13.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GBDC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GBDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12.25 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

GBDC Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc. saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Rival Anita J., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 25. After this action, Rival Anita J. now owns 69,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Rival Anita J., the Director of Golub Capital BDC Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $13.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Rival Anita J. is holding 61,000 shares at $139,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.96 for the present operating margin

+76.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc. stands at +37.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.73. Total debt to assets is 54.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.