Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD)’s stock price has soared by 0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 13.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Right Now?

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for GSBD is 102.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSBD on July 04, 2023 was 507.91K shares.

GSBD’s Market Performance

GSBD stock saw an increase of -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.83% and a quarterly increase of 1.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for GSBD’s stock, with a -4.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

GSBD Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSBD starting from Miller David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.16 back on May 08. After this action, Miller David now owns 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.