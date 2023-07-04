GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.18 in comparison to its previous close of 38.80, however, the company has experienced a 3.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GFL is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for GFL is 320.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on July 04, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL stock saw an increase of 3.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.93% and a quarterly increase of 12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for GFL’s stock, with a 23.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFL Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.47. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 32.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.