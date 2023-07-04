Genesco Inc. (GCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCO is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GCO is $25.50, which is -$1.1 below the current price. The public float for GCO is 11.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCO on July 04, 2023 was 348.77K shares.

The stock price of Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) has surged by 6.23 when compared to previous closing price of 25.04, but the company has seen a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GCO’s Market Performance

GCO’s stock has risen by 3.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.77% and a quarterly drop of -27.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Genesco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.80% for GCO’s stock, with a -32.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCO stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCO in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $50 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

GCO Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +40.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCO rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, Genesco Inc. saw -42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCO starting from SANDFORT GREGORY A, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $22.05 back on Jun 09. After this action, SANDFORT GREGORY A now owns 15,780 shares of Genesco Inc., valued at $253,519 using the latest closing price.

DIAMOND MATTHEW C, the Director of Genesco Inc., purchase 17,500 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that DIAMOND MATTHEW C is holding 73,097 shares at $312,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+47.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesco Inc. stands at +3.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genesco Inc. (GCO), the company’s capital structure generated 95.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.88. Total debt to assets is 40.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genesco Inc. (GCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.