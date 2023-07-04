GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) is above average at 19.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is $2.00, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for JOB is 109.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JOB on July 04, 2023 was 251.09K shares.

JOB) stock’s latest price update

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a 0.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JOB’s Market Performance

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has seen a 0.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.50% gain in the past month and a 23.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for JOB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for JOB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the previous year 2020.

JOB Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5265. In addition, GEE Group Inc. saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc. stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.00. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on GEE Group Inc. (JOB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.