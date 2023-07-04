Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is $1.40, The public float for FURY is 133.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FURY on July 04, 2023 was 104.41K shares.

FURY) stock’s latest price update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a -3.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FURY’s Market Performance

FURY’s stock has fallen by -3.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.21% and a quarterly drop of -26.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Fury Gold Mines Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.74% for FURY’s stock, with a -17.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FURY Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FURY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FURY fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4187. In addition, Fury Gold Mines Limited saw -6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FURY

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.