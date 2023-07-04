Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has increased by 1.59 when compared to last closing price of 11.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FULT is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FULT is $14.29, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for FULT is 163.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume for FULT on July 04, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a 4.58% rise in the past month, and a -12.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for FULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for FULT’s stock, with a -20.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -28.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Myers Curtis J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on May 12. After this action, Myers Curtis J now owns 157,044 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $147,156 using the latest closing price.

MCCOLLOM MARK R, the Sr. EVP & CFO of Fulton Financial Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that MCCOLLOM MARK R is holding 71,503 shares at $97,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.