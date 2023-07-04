Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FULC is 2.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is $8.75, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for FULC is 48.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% of that float. On July 04, 2023, FULC’s average trading volume was 842.20K shares.

FULC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 3.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FULC’s Market Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has experienced a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.46% rise in the past month, and a 14.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for FULC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for FULC stock, with a simple moving average of -48.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

FULC Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw -55.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Tourangeau Greg, who sale 210 shares at the price of $3.31 back on May 10. After this action, Tourangeau Greg now owns 15,992 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $695 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,923,076 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 11,609,704 shares at $24,999,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1768.12 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1732.43. The total capital return value is set at -52.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.16. Equity return is now at value -49.60, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.32. Total debt to assets is 5.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.