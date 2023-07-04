FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY)’s stock price has increased by 13.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.28. However, the company has seen a 26.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Right Now?

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FPAY is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FPAY is $3.67, which is $2.21 above the current price. The public float for FPAY is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FPAY on July 04, 2023 was 21.85K shares.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FPAY stock saw an increase of 26.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.42% and a quarterly increase of 71.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.13% for FPAY stock, with a simple moving average of 25.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 43.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +24.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY rose by +26.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1691. In addition, FlexShopper Inc. saw 57.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchase 20,298 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 28. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 3,976,385 shares of FlexShopper Inc., valued at $18,065 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Howard, the Director of FlexShopper Inc., purchase 16,692 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Dvorkin Howard is holding 3,956,087 shares at $15,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.88 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc. stands at +11.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.