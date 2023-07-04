First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) is 7.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INBK is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Internet Bancorp (INBK) is $19.00, which is $3.41 above the current market price. The public float for INBK is 8.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On July 04, 2023, INBK’s average trading volume was 137.99K shares.

The stock of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) has increased by 4.98 when compared to last closing price of 14.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INBK’s Market Performance

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) has experienced a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.75% rise in the past month, and a -6.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for INBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.56% for INBK stock, with a simple moving average of -30.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBK stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for INBK by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for INBK in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $30 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

INBK Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBK fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, First Internet Bancorp saw -35.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBK starting from Christian Justin P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.17 back on May 12. After this action, Christian Justin P. now owns 28,722 shares of First Internet Bancorp, valued at $101,700 using the latest closing price.

BECKER DAVID B, the Chairman and CEO of First Internet Bancorp, purchase 5,000 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BECKER DAVID B is holding 417,288 shares at $50,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Internet Bancorp stands at +19.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.89. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on First Internet Bancorp (INBK), the company’s capital structure generated 197.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.34. Total debt to assets is 15.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.