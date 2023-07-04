Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for FIHL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FIHL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of FIHL on July 04, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

FIHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL) has dropped by -1.10 compared to previous close of 13.65.

FIHL Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIHL rose by +6.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.