F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG)’s stock price has dropped by -4.92 in relation to previous closing price of 24.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) is $19.00, which is -$4.56 below the current market price. The public float for FG is 103.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FG on July 04, 2023 was 234.60K shares.

FG’s Market Performance

FG stock saw an increase of 13.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.17% and a quarterly increase of 30.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for FG’s stock, with a 18.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

FG Trading at 18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FG rose by +16.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.28. In addition, F&G Annuities & Life Inc. saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FG starting from Ammerman Douglas K, who purchase 12,004 shares at the price of $16.80 back on May 08. After this action, Ammerman Douglas K now owns 30,145 shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc., valued at $201,676 using the latest closing price.

Blunt Christopher O, the President & CEO of F&G Annuities & Life Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $17.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Blunt Christopher O is holding 429,695 shares at $266,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. stands at +20.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43.

Based on F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG), the company’s capital structure generated 62.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.29. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.