F5 Inc. (FFIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 146.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that F5 Stock Dives After Software Revenue Drops. Wider Demand Weakness Bites.

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is above average at 27.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for F5 Inc. (FFIV) is $152.35, which is $8.2 above the current market price. The public float for FFIV is 54.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FFIV on July 04, 2023 was 611.23K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

The stock of F5 Inc. (FFIV) has seen a 1.21% increase in the past week, with a -0.09% drop in the past month, and a 0.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for FFIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for FFIV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $140 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

FFIV Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.93. In addition, F5 Inc. saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from WHITE ANA MARIA, who sale 170 shares at the price of $150.34 back on Jun 14. After this action, WHITE ANA MARIA now owns 37,728 shares of F5 Inc., valued at $25,558 using the latest closing price.

Locoh-Donou Francois, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc., sale 2,201 shares at $146.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Locoh-Donou Francois is holding 108,337 shares at $322,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Inc. (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 26.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.21. Total debt to assets is 12.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, F5 Inc. (FFIV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.