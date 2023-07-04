Examining the Volatility of Immersion Corporation’s (IMMR) Stock

The stock of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has gone up by 9.60% for the week, with a 0.68% rise in the past month and a -17.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.22% for IMMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for IMMR’s stock, with a 6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Right Now?

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMMR is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMMR is $10.50, which is $3.58 above the current price. The public float for IMMR is 31.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMMR on July 04, 2023 was 613.26K shares.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR)’s stock price has soared by 4.80 in relation to previous closing price of 7.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for IMMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $11 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw 6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from Akerman Aaron, who sale 20,772 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Jun 13. After this action, Akerman Aaron now owns 46,170 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $162,466 using the latest closing price.

Jose Francis, the General Counsel of Immersion Corporation, sale 1,441 shares at $7.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Jose Francis is holding 28,032 shares at $11,067 based on the most recent closing price.

+63.49 for the present operating margin

+97.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immersion Corporation stands at +79.73. The total capital return value is set at 16.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.47. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Immersion Corporation (IMMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.

In conclusion, Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.