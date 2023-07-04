Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has seen a 3.46% increase in the past week, with a 8.41% gain in the past month, and a -21.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for EVBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for EVBG’s stock, with a -9.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVBG is $29.80, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for EVBG is 39.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVBG on July 04, 2023 was 450.66K shares.

EVBG) stock’s latest price update

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)’s stock price has increased by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 26.90. However, the company has seen a 3.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Everbridge Stock Soars. Here’s the Reason Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $34 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

EVBG Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.76. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Brickley Patrick, who sale 1,008 shares at the price of $23.87 back on Jun 01. After this action, Brickley Patrick now owns 97,186 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $24,065 using the latest closing price.

HENSHALL DAVID J, the Director of Everbridge Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $23.24 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that HENSHALL DAVID J is holding 28,331 shares at $464,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.41 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -14.16. The total capital return value is set at -6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.27. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.39. Total debt to assets is 46.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.