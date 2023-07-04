Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) Stock

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen a -2.56% decrease in the past week, with a -5.40% drop in the past month, and a 2.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.88% for LNTH’s stock, with a 16.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.

The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNTH on July 04, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has jumped by 0.42 compared to previous close of 83.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

LNTH Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.43. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 65.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Blanchfield Paul, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $97.93 back on May 18. After this action, Blanchfield Paul now owns 92,743 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $146,895 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Robert J. Jr., the CFO and Treasurer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $99.36 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Marshall Robert J. Jr. is holding 118,298 shares at $993,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.