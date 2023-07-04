Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) Stock

The stock of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has seen a 7.61% increase in the past week, with a -13.14% drop in the past month, and a -37.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for GATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for GATO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) is above average at 19.62x. The 36-month beta value for GATO is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GATO is $5.75, which is $1.65 above than the current price. The public float for GATO is 68.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on July 04, 2023 was 470.92K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) has surged by 8.47 when compared to previous closing price of 3.78, but the company has seen a 7.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

GATO Trading at -18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.