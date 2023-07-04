Euronav NV (EURN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is above average at 7.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Euronav NV (EURN) is $22.20, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 80.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EURN on July 04, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has plunged by -0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 15.22, but the company has seen a 0.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN’s stock has risen by 0.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.26% and a quarterly drop of -2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Euronav NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Euronav NV saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.