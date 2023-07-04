Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.88relation to previous closing price of 39.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WTRG is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WTRG is $54.25, which is $13.59 above the current market price. The public float for WTRG is 261.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for WTRG on July 04, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has seen a 2.06% increase in the past week, with a 1.75% rise in the past month, and a -6.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for WTRG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.89% for the last 200 days.

WTRG Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.82. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc., purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc. stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.