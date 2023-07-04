Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has surged by 0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 66.89, but the company has seen a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is above average at 46.16x. The 36-month beta value for ELS is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ELS is $74.45, which is $7.89 above than the current price. The public float for ELS is 176.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ELS on July 04, 2023 was 848.48K shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS stock saw an increase of 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.88% and a quarterly increase of 0.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for ELS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75.50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.54. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.