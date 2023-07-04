Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by analysts is $21.00, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for EQC is 106.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of EQC was 875.03K shares.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 20.26. However, the company has seen a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQC’s Market Performance

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has experienced a 1.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month, and a 0.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for EQC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for EQC’s stock, with a -1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.69. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $26.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 184,345 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $1,347,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.