EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Stock Experiences -1.85% Monthly Change

In the past week, ESMT stock has gone up by 5.59%, with a monthly decline of -1.85% and a quarterly plunge of -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for EngageSmart Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for ESMT’s stock, with a -0.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) is above average at 138.21x. The 36-month beta value for ESMT is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESMT is $24.60, which is $6.15 above than the current price. The public float for ESMT is 153.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ESMT on July 04, 2023 was 515.77K shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.99 in comparison to its previous close of 19.09, however, the company has experienced a 5.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $22 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

ESMT Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from O’Brien Kevin William, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $18.26 back on Jun 16. After this action, O’Brien Kevin William now owns 27,601 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $164,340 using the latest closing price.

Seltzer Jonathan Cole, the President, SMB Solutions of EngageSmart Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $18.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Seltzer Jonathan Cole is holding 5,610 shares at $64,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for EngageSmart Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In summary, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.