Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has seen a 1.25% increase in the past week, with a 5.09% gain in the past month, and a 5.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for EPAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for EPAC’s stock, with a 8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is above average at 36.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EPAC is 29.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPAC on July 04, 2023 was 273.07K shares.

EPAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) has plunged by -0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 27.00, but the company has seen a 1.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPAC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2022.

EPAC Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAC rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.12. In addition, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAC starting from Limberger Markus, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $16.19 back on Sep 28. After this action, Limberger Markus now owns 0 shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., valued at $48,557 using the latest closing price.

Limberger Markus, the EVP, Operations of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $17.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Limberger Markus is holding 3,000 shares at $52,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.