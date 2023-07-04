Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 170.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ERII is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ERII is $28.75, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for ERII is 50.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ERII on July 04, 2023 was 390.07K shares.

ERII) stock’s latest price update

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 27.95, however, the company has experienced a 5.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/21/22 that 3M will stop making harmful PFAS found in hundreds of household items — what are ‘forever chemicals’?

ERII’s Market Performance

ERII’s stock has risen by 5.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.13% and a quarterly rise of 24.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Energy Recovery Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.57% for ERII’s stock, with a 24.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERII stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ERII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERII in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

ERII Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.26. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc. saw 39.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Hanstveit Arve, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Jun 20. After this action, Hanstveit Arve now owns 857,055 shares of Energy Recovery Inc., valued at $412,500 using the latest closing price.

POLLINA LISA A, the Director of Energy Recovery Inc., sale 800 shares at $27.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that POLLINA LISA A is holding 4,007 shares at $21,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.77 for the present operating margin

+69.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc. stands at +19.15. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 8.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.43. Total debt to assets is 6.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.