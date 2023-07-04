Endava plc (DAVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DAVA is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DAVA is $55.73, which is $18.56 above the current market price. The public float for DAVA is 40.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume for DAVA on July 04, 2023 was 300.55K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DAVA) stock’s latest price update

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.51 in relation to previous closing price of 51.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/16/23 that Endava Stock Is Recession-Proof. It Looks Like a Buy.

DAVA’s Market Performance

Endava plc (DAVA) has seen a 6.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.49% gain in the past month and a -24.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for DAVA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.15% for DAVA’s stock, with a -26.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DAVA Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVA rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.42. In addition, Endava plc saw -33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+31.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endava plc stands at +12.69. The total capital return value is set at 23.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.77. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Endava plc (DAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.44. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endava plc (DAVA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.