Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 67.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Right Now?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EHC is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EHC is $73.91, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for EHC is 97.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume for EHC on July 04, 2023 was 682.78K shares.

EHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has seen a 2.83% increase in the past week, with a 7.78% rise in the past month, and a 24.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for EHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for EHC’s stock, with a 16.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

EHC Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.92. In addition, Encompass Health Corporation saw 12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, who sale 17,895 shares at the price of $60.78 back on Feb 10. After this action, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E now owns 53,097 shares of Encompass Health Corporation, valued at $1,087,658 using the latest closing price.

CARMICHAEL GREG D, the Director of Encompass Health Corporation, purchase 1,830 shares at $54.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that CARMICHAEL GREG D is holding 10,546 shares at $100,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corporation stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32.

Based on Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 228.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.55. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.