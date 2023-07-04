Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.87relation to previous closing price of 11.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is above average at 25.52x. The 36-month beta value for ECVT is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ECVT is $15.25, which is $3.69 above than the current price. The public float for ECVT is 91.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ECVT on July 04, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ECVT’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has seen a 8.95% increase in the past week, with a 15.72% rise in the past month, and a 4.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for ECVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for ECVT’s stock, with a 15.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $18 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2022.

ECVT Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 30.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from INEOS Ltd, who sale 14,000,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on May 26. After this action, INEOS Ltd now owns 10,731,385 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $152,331,200 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Ecovyst Inc., sale 11,490,444 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $114,329,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.