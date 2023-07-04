Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has gone up by 1.14% for the week, with a 8.81% rise in the past month and a 2.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.78% for DX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.83% for DX’s stock, with a -0.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DX is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DX is $14.00, which is $1.53 above than the current price. The public float for DX is 45.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. The average trading volume of DX on July 04, 2023 was 936.28K shares.

DX) stock’s latest price update

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.95 in comparison to its previous close of 12.59, however, the company has experienced a 1.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -36.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.