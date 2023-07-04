DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is above average at 97.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is $8.35, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for DOYU is 316.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOYU on July 04, 2023 was 626.89K shares.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU’s stock has seen a 5.94% increase for the week, with a 5.94% rise in the past month and a -10.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for DouYu International Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for DOYU’s stock, with a -13.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0525. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -23.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -1.06. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.