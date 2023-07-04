DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.34 in comparison to its previous close of 12.20, however, the company has experienced a 4.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 33.13x. The 36-month beta value for DLO is also noteworthy at 1.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DLO is 146.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on July 04, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has seen a 4.00% increase for the week, with a 14.06% rise in the past month and a -23.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for DLocal Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.30% for DLO’s stock, with a -22.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.