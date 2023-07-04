Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) by analysts is $8.25, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for DXLG is 54.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of DXLG was 699.04K shares.

DXLG) stock’s latest price update

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 4.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXLG’s Market Performance

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has experienced a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.76% rise in the past month, and a -8.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for DXLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.02% for DXLG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2021.

DXLG Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc. saw -25.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 26,677 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Mar 16. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 9,399,297 shares of Destination XL Group Inc., valued at $165,235 using the latest closing price.

Gaeta Anthony, the Chief Stores Officer of Destination XL Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Gaeta Anthony is holding 133,711 shares at $62,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc. stands at +16.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.16. Equity return is now at value 62.60, with 24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.25. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 285.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.