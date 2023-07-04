DaVita Inc. (DVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is above average at 19.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DaVita Inc. (DVA) is $102.29, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for DVA is 87.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DVA on July 04, 2023 was 635.27K shares.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 100.47, however, the company has experienced a 3.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/09/23 that DaVita Is the S&P 500’s Top Gainer. Here’s Why the Dialysis Stock Is Surging.

DVA’s Market Performance

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has seen a 3.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.20% gain in the past month and a 24.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for DVA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for DVA’s stock, with a 20.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DVA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $72 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

DVA Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVA rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.36. In addition, DaVita Inc. saw 34.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVA starting from YALE PHYLLIS R, who sale 2,196 shares at the price of $95.26 back on May 12. After this action, YALE PHYLLIS R now owns 13,110 shares of DaVita Inc., valued at $209,195 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Javier, the Chief Executive Officer of DaVita Inc., sale 16,916 shares at $99.44 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Rodriguez Javier is holding 315,622 shares at $1,682,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+22.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for DaVita Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 76.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on DaVita Inc. (DVA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,659.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.32. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,571.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DaVita Inc. (DVA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.